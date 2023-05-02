Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About H&R Block



H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

