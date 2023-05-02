Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 19,749 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 124.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,749 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 34,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MO opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.