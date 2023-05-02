Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 350 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DaVita by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in DaVita by 1.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DaVita in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $60,108.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

