Westpac Banking Corp Purchases New Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,391,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

Ball Stock Performance

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BALL opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

