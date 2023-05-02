Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.7 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $157.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.76. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

