Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,365 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Bunge by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.97. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.22.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.