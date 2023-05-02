Westpac Banking Corp Sells 17,169 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,169 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Datadog by 1,036.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $5,559,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,974,716.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $40,891,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Datadog from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.97.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average is $73.72. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $124.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

