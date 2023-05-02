Westpac Banking Corp Sells 17,759 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,759 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE FE opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $43.89.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

