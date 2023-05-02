Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,327 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,259,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,523,000 after purchasing an additional 129,343 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,339,000 after acquiring an additional 123,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,480,000 after acquiring an additional 40,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 51.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 420,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 143,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ARW opened at $115.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $134.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at $21,885,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Featured Articles

