Westpac Banking Corp Sells 363 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

VeriSign Stock Performance

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $429,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,697,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $429,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,697,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $612,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,972.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,599 shares of company stock worth $8,628,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $219.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $224.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.55 and its 200 day moving average is $202.49.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

