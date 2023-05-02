Westpac Banking Corp Sells 50,521 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,521 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,527,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 36.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after buying an additional 572,197 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after buying an additional 563,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $86,681,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.36.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.39.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

