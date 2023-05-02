William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $8.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.84. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $32.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q3 2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GWW. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

NYSE:GWW opened at $695.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $671.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

