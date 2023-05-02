William Blair Comments on Meta Platforms, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Meta Platforms in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $11.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.79 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Shares of META stock opened at $243.18 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $244.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.54 and its 200 day moving average is $154.88. The company has a market cap of $630.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

