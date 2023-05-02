WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WSC opened at $45.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.24. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 21.32%.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $1,244,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $2,059,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 79.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $4,695,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 40.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 642,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,133,000 after purchasing an additional 183,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

