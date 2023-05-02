Wingstop (WING) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wingstop to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WING opened at $198.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 112.25, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $205.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.12.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Wingstop by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WING. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.