WMS Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $167.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.83. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $316.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

