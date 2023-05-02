XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,140 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in XPO were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in XPO by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in XPO by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 331,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in XPO by 643.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,606 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in XPO by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XPO by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $45.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. XPO’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Further Reading

