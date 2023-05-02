ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Raymond James

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZI. Bank of America downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.37.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ZI stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 135.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.