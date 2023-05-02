ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 56.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZI. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

