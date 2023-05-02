Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$200.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.24 million. Zynex also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to 0-$0.03 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Zynex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday.

Zynex Stock Up 16.6 %

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.58. Zynex has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Zynex by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

