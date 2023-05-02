Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.00 million-$41.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.61 million. Zynex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.50 EPS.

Zynex Stock Up 16.6 %

Zynex stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $488.68 million, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.58. Zynex has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised Zynex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after purchasing an additional 40,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 104,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zynex by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80,084 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

