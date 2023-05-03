1,415 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $134.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.