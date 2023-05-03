18,686 Shares in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,686 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,057,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 84,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,430,000 after purchasing an additional 105,614 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,284,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,403,000 after purchasing an additional 94,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,898,000 after buying an additional 17,975 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CATY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun acquired 6,100 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.