202,159 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 202,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TAK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

