2,464 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on SITE. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.70.

SITE opened at $147.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.36 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

