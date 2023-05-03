30,500 Shares in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $12,948,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $5,695,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 201,806 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Excelerate Energy stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $455.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.11 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Further Reading

