3,232 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $294.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.10.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,982 shares of company stock valued at $20,441,165. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

