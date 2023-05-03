3,281 Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,743,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1,207.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 252,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after buying an additional 233,367 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $15,507,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $15,192,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,636,000 after acquiring an additional 206,413 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

NYSE:WWE opened at $105.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day moving average is $84.52.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

