3,827 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Shares of TSM stock opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

