77,737 Shares in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 77,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1,978.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CVB Financial by 73.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

