Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Director Daniel J. Starks Sells 50,000 Shares

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ABT stock opened at $111.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

