ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in April

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 158.5 days.
ABC-Mart,Inc. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AMKYF opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35.
About ABC-Mart,Inc.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ABC-Mart,Inc. (AMKYF)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for ABC-MartInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC-MartInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.