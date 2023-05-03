ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in April

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 158.5 days.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMKYF opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

