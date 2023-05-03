Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in April

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,872 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 445.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,549,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,242,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 507,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 384.33 and a beta of 1.46. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

