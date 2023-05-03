Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in April

Posted by on May 3rd, 2023

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,872 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 445.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,549,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,242,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 507,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 384.33 and a beta of 1.46. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.