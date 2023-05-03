Absher Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.1% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,305,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.85.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

