ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. ACI Worldwide has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $451.81 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ACI Worldwide to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,398,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,161,000 after purchasing an additional 235,858 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

