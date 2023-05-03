ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Short Interest Down 5.2% in April

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $278,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,512.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $452,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 889,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,722,738.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $278,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,512.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 160.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $502.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.15. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 10.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ACMR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

