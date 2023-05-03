Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Steve Bennetts Purchases 210,005 Shares

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Steve Bennetts bought 210,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,100.05 ($2,623.75).
Actual Experience Price Performance
Shares of ACT stock opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. Actual Experience plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 12 ($0.15). The firm has a market cap of £2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.38.
Actual Experience Company Profile
