Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Steve Bennetts Purchases 210,005 Shares

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Steve Bennetts bought 210,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,100.05 ($2,623.75).

Shares of ACT stock opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. Actual Experience plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 12 ($0.15). The firm has a market cap of £2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.38.

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

