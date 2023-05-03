Acushnet (GOLF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acushnet stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. Acushnet has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOLF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Compass Point cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

In other Acushnet news, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Acushnet by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

