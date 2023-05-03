adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
ADDYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.13.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.10. adidas has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $104.68.
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.
