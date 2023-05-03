adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADDYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.13.

adidas Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.10. adidas has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $104.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About adidas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in adidas by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in adidas by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

