Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Down 8.4% in April

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,100 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 477,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,092.8 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Aixtron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. Aixtron has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

