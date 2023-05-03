Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,125 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 599.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Tigress Financial upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Shares of ACI opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.28% and a net margin of 1.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

