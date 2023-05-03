Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Update

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Aleafia Health Price Performance

Shares of Aleafia Health stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Aleafia Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

About Aleafia Health

Aleafia Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, which focuses on medical cannabis healthcare solutions. It operates medical cannabis care through medical cannabis clinics, processing and distribution facility, and innovative research. Its brands include Emblem and Symbl. The company was founded on February 02, 2007 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

