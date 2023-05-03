Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Update

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of Aleafia Health stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Aleafia Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
