Alicia E. Moy Buys 4,200 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

NYSE:BOH opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

BOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Compass Point cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,962,000 after acquiring an additional 139,133 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 32.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.8% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

