Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after buying an additional 889,705 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 943.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 466,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,339,000 after purchasing an additional 421,598 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5,579.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 268,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 264,248 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 32.3% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 223,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 481.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,191,000 after purchasing an additional 156,110 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $306.84 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $368.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.21 and a 200-day moving average of $262.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.80.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Articles

