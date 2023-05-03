Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up to $6.29

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $6.71. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 176,886 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Alignment Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.55.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $247,509.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,381,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,073,496.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $247,509.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,381,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,073,496.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,018,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,745,137.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $751,758. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,831 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

