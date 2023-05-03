Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,432 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $427,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

LNT stock opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

