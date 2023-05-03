Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 637 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day moving average is $97.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $123.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.