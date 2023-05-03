Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Cut by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,775,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 113,150 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $509,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,617,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,305,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $122.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.73 and a 200 day moving average of $96.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

