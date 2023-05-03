AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

AlTi Global Price Performance

Shares of ALTI opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. AlTi Global has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90.

About AlTi Global

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling its nano lithium titanate battery products and providing related design, installation and test services. The Company’s primary focus is marketing its large-scale energy storage solutions to power companies and electric grid operators throughout the world.

