Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) CEO Purchases $19,980.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) CEO Stephan Jackman bought 37,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $19,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ALZN stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

